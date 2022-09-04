AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owners of the Kerlin BBQ food truck said they were permanently closing the business after being in operation for nine years in east Austin.

According to the owners, they are closing down the business for a few reasons, but the main one was that the lot where the food truck is parked is being sold.

The owners also said they wanted to focus on their other business, Kerlaches — a restaurant where their smoked meat and barbeque are stuffed inside their homemade kolache dough.

Their last day of service will be Sept. 10.