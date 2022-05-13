AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fresh off the release of his latest album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar announced a worldwide tour with a stop at Austin’s Moody Center.

Lamar is scheduled to be in Austin for a show Thursday, July 21. The 14-time Grammy Award winner is also making stops in Houston and Dallas on the following days. Lamar will be at Houston’s Toyota Center July 22 and at Dallas’ American Airlines Center July 23.

Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour runs from June to December with shows in three continents, North America, Europe and Australia. Lamar will be joined by Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

A full list of Lamar’s tour stops with a link to tickets can be found on his website. Tickets go on sale May 20 at noon.

The 15,000-seat Moody Center, located on the University of Texas-Austin campus, has booked major acts across all genres of music since its opening in April.

Last week, Harry Styles announced a residency at the Moody Center for five nights of concerts in September and October.