Kendra Scott launches UT program designed to empower future women entrepreneurs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kendra Scott and The University of Texas at Austin announced Tuesday the launch of the new Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (WEL) at UT Austin.

Kendra Scott announces Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (Photo: Yoojn Cho/KXAN

WEL “aims to create a pipeline of courageous, creative female leaders who will change the world,” according to the news release. Scott launched her jewelry company in 2002, and Austin remains home to her flagship store and design studio headquarters.

The institute will be open to all students in Spring 2020 and serve as a central hub for programming such as:

A women’s leadership workshop series with industry leaders hosted by the Blackstone LaunchPad at UT Austin

A women’s leadership summit

UT’s McCombs School of Business will offer a Kendra Scott Fashion & Lifestyle Entrepreneurship practicum

UT’s College of Natural Sciences will offer an experiential accessories design and marketing course

Internship program

Campus wide funding opportunities

