AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based jewelry brand Kendra Scott teased a collaboration Monday with Barbie and Mattel.

“Psst! A dream collab is coming soon…” the brand tweeted, along with a photo of the Barbie logo covered in what appears to be gemstones.

In February 2021, Kendra Scott, who founded the billion-dollar global jewelry brand bearing her name, stepped down as CEO of the company.

The company announced then President Tom Nolan would rise to CEO, while Scott remained a majority shareholder and executive chairperson.

In September 2020, the businesswoman joined the University of Texas at Austin faculty to co-teach a Women in Entrepreneurship course.

Those who want to stay updated on the Barbie x Kendra Scott collection and when it could launch can fill out their email address on the business’ website.