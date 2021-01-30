Kendra Scott donating proceeds from line of bracelets to children of Dr. Lindley Dodson

The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation will help support the education of her three children: Shaw, Tucker and Loretta.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based fashion brand Kendra Scott will donate all proceeds from a line of bracelets sold this weekend to the children of Dr. Lindley Dodson.

Dr. Dodson was shot and killed after being held hostage at her medical office in central Austin on Tuesday night, the Austin Police Department said.

In the days since her death, the community has rallied around Dr. Dodson’s family, who have created the Lindley Dodson Education Foundation to support the education of her children Shaw, Tucker and Loretta.

In a Facebook post, Kendra Scott said that 100% of proceeds from their Everlyne bracelet suite will be donated to the fund.

The donation applies automatically to all customers shopping in person at Kendra Scott stores in Austin and Baton Rouge, where Dr. Dodson grew up. People buying the bracelet online can ensure proceeds from that sale go to the fund by adding the code ATXFAMILY.

“Dr. Dodson was always there for our families, and now it’s our responsibility to be there for hers,” the brand said.

The donations apply to all bracelets sold through Sunday. The bracelets cost $40.

Dr. Dodson attended medical school at Louisiana State University before completing her residency at Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital in Nashville. She was named a “Rising Star” by the Texas Super Doctors for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019.

How to donate

Online: Visit the foundation’s website to donate.

Mail: Make checks out to “The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation” and mail to The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation, c/o Horizon Bank, 600 Congress Avenue, Suite 400, Austin, Texas 78701.