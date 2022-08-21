AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ken Casaday, a 25-year veteran of the Austin Police Department and president of the Austin Police Association, said Sunday he’ll retire “sometime around midweek.”

Casaday told KXAN that he plans to stay in law enforcement and that “another job opportunity opened up.”

The City of Austin and APD are in the middle of contract negotiations with the current agreement expiring Sept. 30. If a deal isn’t reached by then, however, negotiations could be extended up to six months. Once an agreement is reached, it will go in front of the Austin City Council for a vote.

The last APD contract the city approved was in 2018.

At the same time the city and APD are trying to agree to their next contract, the city and Austin EMS Association came to a tentative one-year agreement Friday that gave medics a $4.2 million boost in pay.