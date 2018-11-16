Keeping kids healthy by moving more in schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Research shows that physical inactivity is a major risk factor for developing coronary artery disease. The American Heart Association recommends that children and adolescents participate in at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day.

This fall, students in elementary schools in Austin and around the country have a new way to move their bodies toward heart health, earn benefits for their schools and give back to their community this school year.

The American Heart Association has launched the details of its new Kids Heart Challenge™, which includes jump rope, basketball, dance and warrior (obstacle course) components. The Kids Heart Challenge™ marks the Association’s 40th year working in schools and meets the changing needs of today’s youth and educators by preparing kids for success through physical and emotional well-being.

The Kids Heart Challenge™ encourages heart-healthy behavior as students pledge to be more physically active, drink more water and do a good deed. For teachers, the Kids Heart Challenge™ offers four activations to get students’ hearts pumping:

Kids Heart Challenge™ Jump – With jump ropes in hand, students learn about the many health benefits of jumping rope – it burns calories, build agility and increases bone density – while competing in challenges to complete the most jumps in a minute.

Kids Heart Challenge™ Hoops – Playing basketball not only builds character, it reveals it through teamwork and comradery. Students aim, shoot, cheer and celebrate as they take the court for Kids Heart Challenge™ Hoops. It’s not only fun for them, it’s good for their emotional well-being.

Kids Heart Challenge™ Dance – Students will get moving and laughing as they dance to the “Cha Cha Slide” or “Space Jam” and show off their hip-hop or Virginia reel skills. As the dancing gets underway, students get that feel good feeling from their heads down to their toes. They’ll get plenty of physical activity while learning self-confidence, creativity and collaboration.

Kids Heart Challenge™ Warrior – The obstacle course craze hits schools with Kids Heart Challenge™ Warrior. Students will crawl, run and leap their way to a cardio-pumping great time as they dart through cones, fly over hurdles or tip-toe across the balance beam. Warrior events give students feelings of achievement and strength while they cheer each other on. Let the games begin!

Funds raised by the Kids Heart Challenge™ supports advocacy initiatives to keep physical education in schools, ensures kids have access to healthy foods and provides resources to advocate for CPR in school laws that ensure every student knows how to save a life. Since 1949, the Association has funded $4.1 billion in research since 1949 and currently funds 2,000 scientists around the United States.

More information about Kids Heart Challenge™ is available online. Educators and Kids Heart Challenge™ coordinators may also join the new Kids Heart Challenge™ Facebook group to share stories, best practices and successes. To learn more about other school programs, or to make a donation to the American Heart Association, please visit www.heart.org.