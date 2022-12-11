AUSTIN (KXAN)— In the somewhat secluded Oskar Blues Brewery in North Austin, an aroma of Asian Fusion lingered throughout the venue, with unique works of art canvassing every inch on Sunday afternoon.

More than 300 people were expected to come out to what’s being called the first-ever Asian Culture fair, orchestrated by Haebichan Jung. You can call him Haebi, he told Reporter Jala Washington. All his friends do.

It’s a new cultural experience that perhaps fits right into the overall vibe of Austin Texas: innovative, accepting and welcoming.

“It’s not only about ‘Keep Austin weird,’ but I think it’s also about Keep Austin cultural,” Jung said.

More than 15 vendors were a part of the culture fair on Sunday selling food, artwork, jewelry and more.

Here’s a list of the businesses:

Kuya Ced – Filipino Brownies

Chef Rene – Crème brûlée

Bun Boy – Gourmet steamed buns and Asian-inspired comfort classics

WEH? Asian Fusion – Fun and Unique eats with an Asian twist — Filipino, Korean and Hawaiian inspired

Ro Higashi – Webtoon and Anime Artist

Marsbijou – Scrunchies, stickers and trinkets

Beyond the Above – Carefully-crafted Asian jewelry

Maki Y. – Asian paper crafts and paper choreography

Steven Hu – Taiwanese Street Photographer

Davis Rios – Photographer focusing on Texas Sumo-Wrestling

Lee Young – Korean Traditional Dancer

Haebichan Jung / Natalie Elena / Tony Stedge – Pianist / Singer / Multi-Instrumentalist

Asian American Resource Center (AARC)

National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP).

There was live music, dance performances, and collective laughs shared throughout the event.

Jung has organized social events before but on a much smaller scale. He wanted to go bigger this time and wanted to make sure he could help create something special for his culture.

“Austin has a lot of transformations happening…I think it’s important to recognize that there are cultural shifts that are happening,” Jung said. “There’s not only a need but a desire to have these kinds of events.”

Jung charged 5 dollars to get into the event but said the money went to musicians and vendors. He hopes this is the start of a new tradition all of Austin can grow to know and love.