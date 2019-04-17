KBVO-TV broadcasting Austin Bold FC soccer matches

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: KXAN/Ed Zavala

Austin, TX (KXAN) - KBVO, your local sports station, continues its live on-air broadcast of area sports with the addition of Austin Bold FC soccer matches.

Founded in 2018, Austin Bold FC competes in the USL Championship, a Division II sanctioned league in the U.S. Soccer Federation. It is one of 36 teams sanctioned in the United States and Canada. Austin Bold FC is known for its exciting, up-tempo style of soccer and is devoted to growing soccer in Central Texas.

“We are extremely excited to offer Austin television viewers more live local sports on KBVO. We look forward to showcasing the Austin Bold FC as the city’s first professional soccer club. Thanks to Bobby Epstein for constructing a facility to make this happen and bringing pro soccer to Austin,” said Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN.

The Austin Bold FC schedule is as follows:

4/17 vs Phoenix Rising FC 7:30 .p.m

4/21 vs El Paso Locomotive FC 4:00 p.m.

4/26 vs Real Monarchs SLC 7:30 p.m.

5/10 vs OKC Energy FC 7:30 p.m.

5/25 vs New Mexico United 7:30 p.m.

6/8 vs Portland Timbers 2 7:30 p.m.

6/15 vs Tacoma Defiance 7:30 p.m.

6/29 vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 7:30 p.m.

7/13 vs Orange County SC 7:30 p.m.

7/27 vs Fresno FC 7:30 p.m.

8/10 vs LA Galaxy II 7:30 p.m.

8/17 vs Tulsa Roughnecks FC 7:30 p.m.

9/1 vs Rio Grande Valley FC 6:00 p.m.

9/11 vs Sacramento Republic FC 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs Reno 1868 FC 6:00 p.m.

9/22 vs Las Vegas Lights FC 6:00 p.m.

KBVO can be found on the following local cable channels:

AT&T 1007

DirecTV 51

Dish Network 5185

Grande 818

Northland Cable 101

Suddenlink 725

Time Warner 1525

Over the Air 14.1