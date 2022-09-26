AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites of all ages took part in the city’s first-of-its-kind kayak race on Lady Bird Lake Sunday.

Organizers said the money raised for the ATX Paddle Dash supports Explore Austin, a local group giving area youth access to the outdoors and long-term mentorships.

“The majority of our youth in the program truly don’t have this kind of access to the outdoors. So adventure programming is hard to come by. It’s hard to get up in the mountains in Colorado and do a 50-mile mountain bike trip or a 50-mile river trip on the Buffalo River in Arkansas. So we provide exposure and access and through that skill building,” said Kathleen Schneeman, CEO of Explore Austin.

ATX Paddle Dash on Lady Bird Lake Sept. 25 (KXAN: Jake Sykes)

According to its website, 280 young people are currently taking part in the program.

The website has a link for you to volunteer and mentor.