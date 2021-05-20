Kaxan spends his 9th ‘rescue day’ helping staff relax at St. David’s hospital

Kaxan and other therapy dogs from Divine Canines visited the staff Thursday at St. David’s South Medical Center in Austin. (St. David’s photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the ninth anniversary of his rescue from the alley behind the KXAN News building, Kaxan and his friends from Divine Canines paid a visit Thursday to St. David’s South Medical Center in Austin.

Animals have not been allowed in the building during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now with cases dwindling, the staff at the hospital got some much-needed time destressing with the dogs.

On my 9th Rescue Day Anniversary I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my day than an in person therapy visit at @StDavidsHC. 🏥🐶❤️ Now I’m ready for pupcake! 🎂 #Therapydog pic.twitter.com/dj9oe3TkWq — Kaxan (@Kaxan_KXAN) May 19, 2021

It wasn’t easy for therapy dogs like Kaxan to do their duties virtually. Edward Flores, Kaxan’s trainer and volunteer with Divine Canines, said trying to get Kaxan to interact with a computer screen rather than a person took some time.

“It became our new trick,” Flores said. “He quickly realized that staring at the camera in the computer screen would get him treats.”

Kaxan and other therapy dogs from Divine Canines visited the staff Thursday at St. David’s South Medical Center in Austin. (St. David’s photo)

Kaxan and other therapy dogs from Divine Canines visited the staff Thursday at St. David’s South Medical Center in Austin. (St. David’s photo)

Kaxan and other therapy dogs from Divine Canines visited the staff Thursday at St. David’s South Medical Center in Austin. (St. David’s photo)

Kaxan and other therapy dogs from Divine Canines visited the staff Thursday at St. David’s South Medical Center in Austin. (St. David’s photo)

Flores said while eventually doing virtual visits was a good alternative to not doing any visits, he and Kaxan were happy to be back in person doing what they do best — making people smile.