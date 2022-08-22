AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.

Los Angeles-based Karlin is preparing the site, which has roughly 1.1 million square feet of leasable space, for either multiple tenants in the same sector or a single large tenant interested in establishing a corporate campus in Austin. Karlin is eyeing large users such as semiconductor companies or automobile manufacturers, said Mike McGlashan, Austin-based vice president of acquisitions and development at Karlin.

To put the campus’ size into perspective, 1.1 million square feet is larger than any office tower in downtown Austin. And it’s roughly the same size as the nearby Lakeline Mall.

Read more from Austin Business Journal online.