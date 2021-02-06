Kansas City Canines and Tampa Bay Barkaneers battle it out in Austin Humane Society’s Puppy Bowl

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some of Austin’s cutest athletes battled it out during the Austin Humane Society’s 14th annual Puppy Bowl Saturday.

The jersey-clad players of the Kansas City Canines and the Tampa Bay Barkaneers left it all on the field – some even tried to take naps during the second half.

All of the puppies involved in the annual event, including quarterbacks Dog Brady and Pat Mahead, are available for adoption.

This year’s Puppy Bowl was a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with AHS posting some of the key highlights on their Facebook page.

And although a game was technically being played, the audience were the real winners.

Having worked up an appetite, the puppies then made their prediction for Sunday’s big game.

They were given a choice of eating food from bowls marked for Kansas City and Tampa Bay – with most of the pups choosing the food in the Chiefs’ bowl.

Their prediction has been correct three out of the last four years, AHS said.