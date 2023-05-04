Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 4, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County court records showed the jury trial date for 35-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, a woman accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson, was moved.

Armstrong was originally set to appear in court June 22, but the date was moved to Oct. 30, according to court records.

Armstrong faces a first-degree murder charge for the May 2022 incident, and as of Thursday, she remained booked into the Travis County jail on bonds of more than $3.5 million.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The incident took place May 11, 2022, APD said. Wilson was shot and killed at a home off Maple Avenue in east Austin. The world-class cyclist was in Texas preparing to compete in a race. Wilson was originally from Vermont.

Austin Police questioned Armstrong after the murder but did not arrest her at the time, U.S. Marshals said.

Austin Police issued a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest on May 17, a few days after she had already fled the state. Armstrong also sold her black Jeep to a CarMax dealership in south Austin on May 13 before leaving Texas, U.S. Marshals said.

She was captured at a Costa Rica hostel in June 2022 and transported back to the U.S.