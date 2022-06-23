AUSTIN (KXAN) — Professional cyclist Colin Strickland and boyfriend of murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong is calling an Austin Police affidavit into the murder investigation “misleading.”

The 35 year old shared an update in an online interview with the American edition of the British tabloid, “The Sun.”

“I’m not doing well. Why not? Drama and catastrophe,” said Strickland.

“I’m hoping therapy will help with the situation, I’m really just getting started. It’s a lot to process,” Strickland told the publication as he shared insight on life after getting wrapped up in a murder investigation.

Strickland’s girlfriend Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson at an east Austin home on May 11. An arrest warrant said in the hours before her death Wilson went swimming with Strickland.

In the same affidavit, Strickland admitted to police he previously dated Wilson while on a break with Armstrong in 2021. He now shared to the newspaper during the break they both dated other people but didn’t lose connection because of the businesses the couple shared. However, he said the police documents “skewed” the public’s view of his relationships.

“I would like to say that Moriah and I had seen each other at no less than four events in this 2022, and we had a completely platonic relationship and friendship,” Strickland told The Sun. “It’s unfortunate how that has been skewed out to be a salacious aspect to this story when it really wasn’t the case.”

KXAN reached out to the Austin Police Department for a response to Strickland’s comments. A spokesperson responded, “we have been in discussions with Moriah’s family, and we are respecting their privacy in this matter.”

Strickland and Armstrong were living together, and police said Strickland lied to Armstrong about his whereabouts May 11. He told her he’d dropped flowers off for someone and his phone died.

The day after Wilson’s murder, police questioned Armstrong about the shooting, asking her about video surveillance that showed her Jeep near the home in east Austin. She was released and has been on the run since, spotted days later flying from Austin to New York.

The U.S. Marshals continue to search for Armstrong with the possibility she has a new alias. Strickland said he’s not thinking about her and added while he was dating Armstrong, he had “no indication” of this kind of behavior.

“I would say she is one of the least volatile people I have ever met, and that’s why it’s so absolutely shocking,” Strickland said.

Following Wilson’s death, Strickland was dropped by cycling sponsors. In The Sun interview, he said he understands their decision to distance themselves from the situation. As for now, he said he’s taking a break from cycling and the internet to grieve and focus on moving forward.

Strickland is not a person of interest in the case. KXAN reached out to the cyclist for additional comment on The Sun article but did not hear back as of publication. The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Armstrong’s arrest.

