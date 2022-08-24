AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Armstrong may not head to trial as quickly as previously expected.
Last month, Armstrong entered a not guilty plea after police said she shot and killed professional cyclist Moriah Wilson then fled the county using someone else’s passport. At the time, her attorneys requested a speedy trial, and a judge set the docket call for Oct. 19 with a jury trial the following week.
Now, it seems like the trial may not happen that quickly.
A Travis County judge said in a pretrial hearing Wednesday morning that the odds of Armstrong heading to trial this October are highly unlikely.
Attorneys on both sides attended the pretrial hearing to address last week’s motions from the defense to suppress evidence. They also discussed the possibility of moving the trial venue due to the popularity of the case, as well as terms of talking to the media.
The state argued last month that since it has more than 100 murder cases backlogged because of the pandemic, an October trial would be difficult.