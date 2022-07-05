AUSTIN (KXAN) – Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, arrived in Austin on Tuesday after transferring from a Houston jail.

She was transferred from the Harris County Jail and was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Armstrong faces a murder charge for the death of pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson, according to the Harris County booking website.

There is currently no bond listed in jail records, but a $3.5 million bond was previously reported.

Jail records showed she is held on an unnamed first-degree felony charge and a class B misdemeanor charge for theft of service equal to or greater than $100 and less than $750.

Investigators found Armstrong, 34, used a phony passport May 18 to board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey to San Jose, Costa Rica, according to U.S. Marshals.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told KXAN Armstrong was found with an altered appearance. Armstrong had shoulder-length hair that had been dyed dark brown, along with bandaging on her nose and bruising under her eyes from a reported surfboarding incident.

“That physical appearance changed slightly,” Filla said. “Would it have changed more as she started to create that, you know, type of foundation for herself there in Costa Rica? Possibly.”

Images of Kaitlin Armstrong, 34 provided by various officials

Filla credited “boots on the ground” law enforcement techniques and collaborations with international operations in locating her at the hostel. Officials conducted door-to-door visits, surveillance and face-to-face interviews that helped lead to her capture.