AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jail records show murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong faces a new felony charge, following an attempted escape from Travis County corrections officers Wednesday morning outside a South Austin medical building.

Travis County court records do not show the new charge as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Armstrong, accused of murder in the 2022 death of cyclist Moriah Wilson, led two officers on a 10-minute foot chase through a neighborhood, before the two officers apprehended her.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of its corrections officers suffered injuries while trying to apprehend Armstrong.

Travis County inmate records show Armstrong now faces a second-degree felony charge of escape causing bodily injury.

Armstrong’s murder trial was set to begin Oct. 30 in Austin, where she faces a first-degree murder charge in Wilson’s death. The judge issued a gag order in the case, so involved parties have not been able to comment on this incident.

Wilson was found shot and killed at a home in east Austin in May 2022, according to police at the time.

When a warrant was issued for Armstrong’s arrest, it was discovered Armstrong had fled the country. After more than a month on the run, in June 2022, she was apprehended at a Costa Rica hotel and brought back to Texas to face a federal charge of misusing a passport, according to court records.

This is a developing story, and KXAN will update this article with more information as it becomes available.