AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson, was captured at a Costa Rica hostel Wednesday, over a month after the murder.

U.S. Marshals said it worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach, which borders to Pacific Ocean. She will be deported and returned to the U.S.

Investigators found Armstrong, 34, used a phony passport on May 18 to board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey to San Jose, Costa Rica, according to U.S. Marshals.

Before, U.S. Marshals knew she was given transportation to the airport in Newark, but no flight reservations were found in her name.

Prior to the May 18 flight, Armstrong was seen on surveillance video at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14, where she boarded a plane to Houston, then got on a connecting flight to New York.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, flew out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14. (U.S. Marshals Photo)

The murder took place May 11, according to past reports from Austin Police. Wilson was shot and killed at a home off Maple Avenue in east Austin. The world-class cyclist was in Texas preparing to compete in a race. Wilson was originally from Vermont.

Austin Police questioned Armstrong after the murder but did not arrest her at the time, U.S. Marshals said.

Austin Police issued a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest on May 17, a few days after she had already fled the state. Armstrong also sold her black Jeep to a CarMax dealership in south Austin on May 13 prior to leaving Texas, U.S. Marshals said.

A federal arrest warrant for Armstrong was obtained on May 25 for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.