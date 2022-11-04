AUSTIN (KXAN) — One juvenile male died after an October shooting in southeast Austin where police say the suspect shot at two occupied vehicles.

The Austin Police Department said the Oct. 24 shooting happened in the 1500 block of Brandt Dr. That’s near Bastrop Highway.

APD said officers first responded to a 2:14 p.m. call at the hospital where a juvenile was admitted after being shot. When officers got there, they learned the shooting took place on Brandt Drive around 1:45 p.m.

APD said the juvenile died at the hospital days later.

Police said the suspect, described as a heavy-set, 5’7″ tall Hispanic man between the ages of 17 and 20, shot at two vehicles with juveniles inside.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark pants, according to APD.

The investigation is still ongoing, and investigators are looking for tips from the community.

This is being investigated as Austin’s 61st homicide of the year. Anyone with information or video can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.

The day before this Oct. 24 shooting, another juvenile was found shot inside a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole in the 8000 block of Tisdale Dr. He was taken to a hospital where he died three days later. Officers were able to find and arrest the suspect, another juvenile male.