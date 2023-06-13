Chas Moore, director of the Austin Justice Coalition, with a barber from Marshall’s Barber Shop. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition has been a long-time advocate for equality, often speaking out about injustices in Central Texas and beyond.

On Tuesday, it will officially launch its ‘JU$TICE NOW,’ campaign — a widespread effort to do something directly about some of the issues hitting marginalized communities the hardest.

“The JU$TICE NOW Economic Justice Campaign represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to dismantle oppressive systems and ensure that all individuals, regardless of their background or socio-economic status, have equal access to economic opportunities,” The Austin Justice Coalition said in a press release. “By centering the experiences and needs of historically marginalized groups, we will advocate for policies and practices that promote fair wages, affordable housing, equitable access to education and healthcare, and other vital resources.”

This new campaign will include public awareness campaigns, “grassroots organizing,” and partnerships with local businesses and other community leaders.

“We believe that economic justice is an essential aspect of achieving true social and racial justice,” Director of the Austin Justice Coalition, Chas Moore said.

This story will be updated by Multicultural Reporter, Jala Washington.