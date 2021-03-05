Just-released body camera video shows suspect running at police before being shot in the leg

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has released body camera video from a shooting involving two officers at a north Austin hotel Jan. 4. The suspect was shot in the leg.

The video is on the City of Austin’s YouTube page and contains profanity, along with video from the moment Dylan Polinski was shot.

A SWAT team responded to the SpringHill Suites in north Austin and took a person into custody after an officer-involved shooting Monday (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Officers responded to a hotel off Interstate 35 and north of Braker Lane to help Round Rock police with an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant for Dylan Polinski the night of Jan. 3. When they arrived, he wasn’t there. But, early the next morning police received multiple calls, one of which was concerned about his safety and another from hotel staff letting police know Polinski had returned to his room.

SWAT was called when Polinski refused to leave his hotel room. APD did so because “they were informed Mr. Polinski was armed and dangerous and had barricaded himself with a hostage,” the APD incident video said.

Police say he came out using a woman as a shield. They were able to get her to safety. Body camera footage from a SWAT officer captures the officer yelling “Hey, stop! Come back,” as he chases Polinski down the hall. “Get on the ground,” he says multiple times.

Polinski ran to a stairwell, where Officer Kamowa Reynolds and Officer Javier Rodriguez were waiting. The officers shouted for him to show his hands as soon as he opened the door, and moments later one deployed a stun gun as Polinski quickly closed the stairwell door.

Video shows Polinski reopen the door and rush at the officers. APD says Reynolds used a stun gun and Rodriguez fired two shots, hitting Polinski in the leg. They “immediately administered first aid” and Polinski was treated at the hospital. He was later arrested.

IN-DEPTH: Releasing police videos

APD releases videos related to “critical incidents” to the community under a policy put in place last year in order to ensure “the public has the most accurate picture of what occurred based on the information known at the time of release,” according to APD’s general orders.

Videos, including this one, are edited and redacted to follow state law, but APD says this video includes “comprehensive footage of the officers’ actions.”

All those involved in the video, including Polinski and the officers, saw it before it was released Friday.

Both Reynolds and Rodriguez have been with APD for two years. They were both placed on administrative duty per APD policy.

APD’s internal affairs unit, monitored by the Office of Police oversight, is conducting one investigation into the incident, while APD’s special investigations unit and the Travis County District Attorney are conducting a criminal investigation.