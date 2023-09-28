AUSTIN (KXAN) — JUST, a nonprofit that works to close the racial wealth gap by investing in Texas women of color, received a $450,000 grant from Truist Foundation on Thursday.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson also joined the nonprofit and foundation at Austin City Hall as the group received the grant Thursday, which will help women entrepreneurs of color.

JUST said this will help expand its mentorship and loan funding programs for women in Austin, as well as Central Texas.

“We’ve had a couple of pilot programs. This will just push us, allows us just to push them forward,” said Rashidah Alshams, head of partnership and community growth with JUST.

Leaders of JUST said this will also help the nonprofit advocate for changes in underwriting practices and expand into new markets in Forth Worth and San Antonio.