Just Keep Winning: Professor McConaughey’s shoutout to UT Jeopardy contestant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin sophomore Marshall Comeaux won his first-round matchup Monday at the Jeopardy! College Championship, and afterward he got a tweet from a celebrity professor he has been trying to take a class from.

Matthew McConaughey retweeted a KXAN News tweet detailing Comeaux’s victory, and replied to the student trying desperately to get in to his classes, “just keep winning.”

McConaughey joined the Moody College of Communication faculty officially in 2019, but has served as a visiting professor since 2015.

Comeaux beat students from Princeton and Carnegie Mellon universities to earn an automatic spot in the tournament semifinals. He finished with a score of $17,599 to run away with the victory. The next closest competitor had a score of $6,799.

The win didn’t come without a hiccup, though. One of the clues specifically talked about McConaughey joining the faculty at UT, but Comeaux didn’t buzz in quickly enough and another player answered. Host Alex Trebek’s reaction was priceless as he panned across contestants row to Comeaux and gave him a hard time.

After the show, Comeaux had a good sense of humor about it.

“As soon as I heard the clue, I was so focused on buzzing in, and she just beat me to it,” Comeaux said. In tongue-in-cheek fashion, Comeaux apologized to his fellow Longhorns.

“I know I’m a disappointment to my university,” he said, “and if you’re at the University of Texas, I’m sorry.”

And then, the plea came.

“If you’re Professor Matthew McConaughey watching this, please let me in to your class,” he said. “I’ve tried, but it’s too hard to get in to.”

Comeaux’s semifinal appearance will air at 4 p.m. April 13 on KXAN.