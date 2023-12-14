AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the holiday season here, needs can feel amplified for many. That’s why Central Texas Food Bank celebrated its new partnership with Amazon for their home delivery program on Thursday.

The home delivery program is a collaboration between CTFB and Amazon, which has delivered more than one million meals to food insecure families and others across Travis and Williamson Counties, according to CTFB.

This program utilizes Amazon Flex delivery to connect meals and supplies to other local organizations.

The food bank invited media members out to the Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center, to celebrate, but also highlight issues for so many in our area.

“Demand is at an all time high. We are actually seeing an increase reliance on our services that rivals the peak of pandemic. Just last month, we served over 400,000 individuals which is an all-time high for the Central Texas Food Bank,” said Sari Vatske, president and CEO of the food bank.

Through Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center, drivers deliver 120 boxes of food on a daily basis.