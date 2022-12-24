AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of doctors and nurses from Albuquerque saved someone’s life as a plane was bound for takeoff from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

According to Albuquerque news station KOB, six medical professionals were able to perform CPR and save the life of a man who had a heart attack before a Southwest Airlines flight from AUS left for the New Mexico city after Thanksgiving.

Dr. Mark Epstein and Gabrielle Pulido, a nurse, were both on the flight and jumped in to help, KOB’s story said.

“The flight attendant got on the overhead and said, ‘Is there a doctor? We need you urgently,’” Epstein said.

Pulido said she and another nurse “started CPR right away.”

“They wanted medical personnel to raise their hands and go to the back of the plane,” Pulido said.

The man didn’t have a pulse initially, but the combination of CPR, the plane’s automated external defibrillator and the quick action of the medical professionals onboard helped save the man’s life.

“It’s a moment of joy and a moment of excitement that we could be there to be a part of this,” Epstein said.

Paramedics stabilized the man and he’s expected to make a full recovery, according to KOB’s story.