Jury deliberations begin in wrongful death trial against APD officers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After seven days of testimony, jurors are now determining whether Lt. Richard Egal and Sgt. Maxwell Johnson used excessive force to the point of violating the Constitutional rights of 24-year-old Landon Nobles in May of 2017.

Landon Nobles, 24 at the time, was shot and killed after a crowd dispersed from in front of bars around 2:45 a.m. on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin during the 2017 Pecan Street Festival

The District Attorney’s Office previously cleared Lt. Egal and Sgt. Johnson of any wrongdoing, so no criminal charges were filed. The Nobles family said it waited a year for proof of this, and attorney Edmund “Skip” Davis says he found evidence that shows otherwise – prompting the civil wrongful death suit seeking $15 million in damages.

On the last day of testimony, Lt. Egal took the stand, recounting how quickly everything happened, and that by direction of his training, Nobles presented a danger to the public that warranted Egal to fire his gun. Egal said Nobles matched the description of the subject of a shots fired call that he had heard on his radio. The officer admitted to pushing his bicycle into Nobles to stop him as he was running by. That’s when Egal said he heard a “clanking” and “clearly saw a gun.” Egal said he saw Nobles get up and run, and fired two-to-three rounds to “stop the lethal threat,” he believed Nobles presented.

Prior witnesses Davis called to the stand, including people who were working downtown that night, as well as friends and family of Nobles, said they never saw Nobles with a gun and they never believed he was a threat to officers.

During closing arguments Tuesday, Davis emphasized that Nobles was shot in his back and that witnesses with “no dog in the hunt” said testified Nobles did not have a weapon. He also argued that not every officer responding to the situation fired gunshots.

On the other side, attorneys for the APD officers maintain Nobles posed an “imminent threat to serious bodily harm or death” and the officers acted quickly to ensure public safety.

The jury will make decisions on each officer separately, meaning members could find one officer guilty but not the other, and so on.

Jurors began deliberating around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. They will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m.