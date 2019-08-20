Jury deliberates in trial of former AFD arson investigator accused of sex assault

Marcus Reed, 49, in court on August 20, 2019 towards the end of his trial. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017. (Ed Zavala / KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Prosecution and the defense gave their closing arguments in the trial against a former Austin Fire Department arson investigator accused of the 2017 sexual assault of a woman. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the jury was out for deliberation.

State Prosecutor Mark Pryor redirects the jury’s attention after the defense made their closing arguments on August 20, 2019. (Ed Zavala/ KXAN)

All of last week, 49-year-old Marcus Reed was standing trial on charges of sexual assault, official oppression and aggravated perjury stemming from a 2017 accusation.

A woman told police that in March 2017, she was stopped along Interstate 35 frontage road at East St. Elmo Road in southeast Austin after she’d had an argument with a friend. She said Reed pulled up behind her in his work truck and flashed his emergency lights. He was allegedly wearing his uniform and badge and she thought he was a police officer.

She told police she got in his truck and he drove her to a shopping center parking lot at 4401 Freidrich Lane where he sexually assaulted her. Investigators found Reed logged into the Austin Police Department’s secured reporting database and searched the woman’s information. As officials investigated, the woman picked Reed out of a photo lineup with 99% certainty, according to an arresting document.

Other charges

After the woman came forward with accusations against Reed in 2017, new allegations came to light, leading prosecutors to indict him on additional charges in June 2019. Those charges are unrelated to this case.

In this case, Reed faces an indecency with a child charge. Court documents state that in June 2016, Reed engaged in sexual contact with a girl under the age of 17 by touching her.