Judge throws out free speech lawsuit against the University of Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge threw out a free speech lawsuit against the University of Texas by the group, Speech First.
The non-profit First Amendment rights group went after the University's speech policies, residence hall manuals, and the Campus Climate Research team claiming their policies stifle free speech on campus.
The group originally filed last year, saying the investigatory body limits free speech and ultimately hurts students. The body serves as an advisory group for UT looking into issues when a student feels threatened or offended by something another student does or says. They're meant to discourage racist, sexist, bigoted language. But Speech First claimed those efforts also crack down on free speech.
Judge Lee Yeakel tossed the suit, saying the group presented no evidence any students had been disciplined, sanctioned or investigated for their speech.
UT spokesperson J.B. Bird sent KXAN this comment on the decision:
Free speech is essential for The University of Texas at Austin to carry out its mission as an institution of higher education, and the university is proud of its work protecting the free speech rights of all members of its community. While we agree with the judge's decision, we acknowledge a shared dedication with the plaintiffs to the importance of free speech on university campuses. UT will continue to do all it can to support freedom of expression.
More than 40 years later, formerly homeless man to resume classes at UT
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, a man from Austin who spent decades homeless will start his first college class in more than 40 years.
David Carter dropped out of the University of Texas at Austin in 1975 and at 67-years-old, he's been re-admitted.
"If I could change one thing about my past life, I would've stayed in school," Carter said.
-
Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three years in the making, and with final approval scheduled for later this month, Austin ISD's revamped sex education curriculum suddenly finds itself on life support.
That's because Senate Bill 22 cleared both the Texas Senate and the House of Representatives on the final weekend of the legislative session — and it's now sitting on Governor Greg Abbott's desk awaiting his signature.
If signed, the bill would ban "certain transactions between a governmental entity and an abortion provider or affiliate of the provider."
Man killed in crash on Bundyhill Drive Sunday identified by police
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in a crash in east Austin Sunday morning has been identified by Austin police.
The crash happened near the intersection of Bundyhill Drive and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:37 a.m.
Police say the victim, 34-year-old Lance Christopher Smith, was driving south on Bundyhill Drive when he ran a stop sign at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and crashed into a guard rail.
