AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in state prison for murder Feb. 15.

According to Travis County court records, 31-year-old Richard Nunez submitted a guilty plea Jan. 19 for an October 2021 shooting incident in the 2800 block of Palomino Trail that killed one person.

Nunez was charged in connection with the murder of his stepfather, 46-year-old Leyder Vidal-Diaz. According to a previous KXAN report, police said witnesses reported they were involved in a family disturbance that ended with Nunez shooting Vidal-Diaz.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to APD, this case was the city’s 67th homicide of 2021.