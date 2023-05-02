Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 2, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites who are fans of the Jonas Brothers will be burnin’ up this September, following the announcement the trio will be performing at the Moody Center.

The Grammy Award-nominated band will perform songs from their five albums on Sept. 3 including their upcoming sixth one, aptly titled “The Album,” set to release May 12.

So what’s a man gotta do to get tickets? Those interested can register for Verified Fan ticket access online. That registration window will remain open through Saturday at 11 p.m. CT

This isn’t the trio’s first introduction to Austin, or even the Lone Star State. The youngest member of the trio, Nick Jonas, has Texas blood in him, born in Dallas. Back in March, he returned to his home state as part of a South by Southwest Conference & Festivals panel, discussing his personal experience with diabetes and advancements in technology.

The Jonas Brothers performed at the Frank Erwin Center in December 2019 as part of the group’s Happiness Begins Tour.

Last June, Joe Jonas partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation on the state agency’s “Don’t Mess With Texas” campaign. Jonas starred in a series of videos encouraging Texans to stop littering, rocking flashy and loud western attire as part of his getup.

And just last month, the brothers performed a “secret show” in North Texas to promote their upcoming album.