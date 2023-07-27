AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Jonas Brothers will be burnin’ up the Moody Center stage for a second night this fall, after announcing an additional tour date in Austin.

The trio announced back in May the group would perform at the Moody Center on Sept. 3. The Grammy Award-nominated band is slated to perform songs off six albums.

Now, both the Jonas Brothers and the Moody Center announced Thursday the band will return for a second show on Oct. 22. The extra Austin show comes as the group announced 50 new dates across countries throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand in addition to a handful of more North American shows.

Verified fan advance registration for tickets runs now through July 31 at 9 p.m. CT, per the Moody Center. Fans selected will receive an access code and can participate in a presale on Thursday, Aug. 3.

A limited number of tickets will be made available for purchase during a general sale on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased on the Moody Center’s website or directly through the Jonas Brothers’ website.

This isn’t the trio’s first appearance in Austin, or even the Lone Star State. The group’s youngest member, Nick Jonas, was born in Dallas and appeared at the 2023 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals panel to discuss his personal experience with diabetes and technology advancements.

Last June, Joe Jonas partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation on the state agency’s “Don’t Mess With Texas” campaign. Jonas starred in a series of videos encouraging Texans to stop littering, rocking flashy and loud western attire as part of his getup.

As for performances, the Jonas Brothers previously played at the Frank Erwin Center in December 2019 as a stop on the group’s Happiness Begins Tour.