Joint oversight meeting Wednesday to address storm’s power, water issues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those with the Austin Energy Utility Oversight Committee and Austin Water Oversight Committee will gather for a joint meeting Wednesday to discuss what improvements need to be made following February’s winter storms.

In the City of Austin council message board, Austin Energy Utility Oversight Committee Chair Leslie Pool wrote she wants to examine “how it started – how it’s going – what’s ahead.”

Both Pool and Austin Water Oversight Committee Chair Ann Kitchen said it is crucial to understand the timeline of the events. Kitchen said she wants to know how the communication between city agencies and the community played out. She said this is important to comprehend in order to determine what specifically they need to change and improve.

“The bottom line is people suffered quite a bit from the storm and it’s important that we all understand what happened and that we all take whatever actions needed to make sure this never happens again,” Kitchen said.

In the council’s message board, Kitchen released an agenda of Austin Water’s Presentations to Austin Water Oversight Committee.

Starting with a system overview and timeline of the winter storm’s impacts. The section is expected to cover the timeline of events and decision-making such as when the city decided to announce a boil-water notice and call for conversation efforts.

They also plan to discuss the issues at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant, reserve depletion such as pipe breaks, usage, infrastructure issues as well as the process for rebuilding pressure. Other topics include a look at “text messaging options” to inform the community.

Kitchen said she also wants to review and discuss how the city helps those affected by the storm recover. That includes considering a financial relief plan for Austin Water customers.

They also want to review what the process for public access to bottled drinking water and water hydrants looks like, pipe repair assistance, access to plumbers, permitting, and how does tracking water outages at apartment complexes and vulnerable communities, for example, seniors, disabilities, low-income work.

Another topic the Austin Water Oversight Committee hopes to discuss are the next steps. Kitchen said they want to know how they can improve resilience, what lessons were learned from February’s storm, analyzing future potential climate change impacts, what does the overall impact look like on the city’s infrastructure, what options are available to harden the system.

“What do we do as we continue to face climate change and weather events, additional storms in the future – what can we do to harden our system to prevent these kinds of impacts?” Kitchen asked.

She said they will also review past events and its findings such as the 2018 water crisis.

Kitchen said she understands due to time constraints they will not be able to review the entirety of the agenda and said this is some of the first steps they will take to make improvements. The Austin Energy Utility Oversight Committee and Austin Water Oversight Committee will meet again at the end of this month.