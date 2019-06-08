Joey Chestnut upset by Boston native in World Donettes-eating championship
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number one competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, was upset by a Boston, Massachusetts native in the World Hostess Donettes-eating Championship on Friday.
Chestnutt was only able to eat 200 Donettes, while Geoffrey Esper managed to chow down 235.
The contestants took on a six-minute challenge in the second annual contest held in Austin.
Last year, Chestnut ate a world record of 257 Hostess Donettes in six minutes. Austin local, Juan Neave, also competed this year.
Chestnut told KXAN he'll definitely return next year, and a lot hungrier to win back his belt.
