Joey Chestnut upset by Boston native in World Donettes-eating championship

The stage is set at the second-annual World Hostess Donettes-eating Championship. ( KXAN Photo: Ed Zavala )

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number one competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, was upset by a Boston, Massachusetts native in the World Hostess Donettes-eating Championship on Friday.

Chestnutt was only able to eat 200 Donettes, while Geoffrey Esper managed to chow down 235.

The contestants took on a six-minute challenge in the second annual contest held in Austin.

Last year, Chestnut ate a world record of 257 Hostess Donettes in six minutes. Austin local, Juan Neave, also competed this year.

Chestnut told KXAN he'll definitely return next year, and a lot hungrier to win back his belt.