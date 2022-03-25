AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council on Thursday approved adding dozens more employees to Austin Bergstrom International Airport in an effort to keep up with increasing traffic.

The council authorized the hiring of 80 full-time staff for this fiscal year at a cost of just under $2.3 million. The money will come from unexpected revenue at the airport, according to city documents.

The cost for the employees next fiscal year is expected to be $5.3 million.

Airport officials said Austin Bergstrom is on track to see 40 percent more seat capacity this summer compared to summer 2019 due to the addition of new flights.

Of the 80 new positions, 50 will be “front line positions” including security, maintenance, guest services, and custodial positions.

Eighteen new jobs will be manager and supervisor positions, and the remaining 12 will support the Airport Expansion & Development Program.

The airport said the additional staffing will allow 50 temporary positions to transition to full-time “to ensure retention.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates later in the day.