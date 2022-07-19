AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport needs more Transportation Security Administration agents, so TSA is holding a recruiting event Tuesday.
It will be at Austin Southpark Hotel at 4140 Governors Row from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TSA said there are full and part-time positions at AUS starting at $21.60 an hour. TSA said it is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000 for those who finish on-boarding at AUS by Sept. 30.
Tuesday’s event will take three to five hours to finish. Here’s a link to sign up for the event.
The TSA requires these minimum qualifications to apply:
- 18 years or older;
- U.S. citizen or national;
- High school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent;
- No previous security experience is required.
During Tuesday’s event, you can expect the following:
- Attending an information session to learn more about the TSO position and employment with TSA;
- Applying for the TSO position, if you did not apply online prior to the event;
- Taking a computer-based test (CBT) to evaluate English language proficiency and object recognition aptitude;
- Participating in a structured interview to assess qualifications for the position;
- Completing a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and pre-hire background investigation soon after the event.
Here are some tips from TSA if you want to apply on Tuesday:
- Apply online in advance for quicker processing. Please note a resume and previous work experience are not required for your USAJOBS profile or the TSA application.
- Please bring your smartphone and/or passwords to access your email and USAJOBS account.
- Bring two forms of valid federal or state government-issued identification.
- Consider arriving early to allow more time to complete all components.
- If you don’t feel well, please do not attend.
- Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be available.
- Social distancing protocols will be required with six-foot space areas marked.