AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport needs more Transportation Security Administration agents, so TSA is holding a recruiting event Tuesday.

It will be at Austin Southpark Hotel at 4140 Governors Row from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TSA said there are full and part-time positions at AUS starting at $21.60 an hour. TSA said it is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000 for those who finish on-boarding at AUS by Sept. 30.

Tuesday’s event will take three to five hours to finish. Here’s a link to sign up for the event.

The TSA requires these minimum qualifications to apply:

18 years or older;

U.S. citizen or national;

High school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent;

No previous security experience is required.

During Tuesday’s event, you can expect the following:

Attending an information session to learn more about the TSO position and employment with TSA;

Applying for the TSO position, if you did not apply online prior to the event;

Taking a computer-based test (CBT) to evaluate English language proficiency and object recognition aptitude;

Participating in a structured interview to assess qualifications for the position;

Completing a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and pre-hire background investigation soon after the event.

Here are some tips from TSA if you want to apply on Tuesday: