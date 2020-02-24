JMBLYA festival returns to Austin May 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — JMBLYA festival is returning to Austin for the first weekend of May as part of its three-city concert tour of Texas, ScoreMore Shows announced in a release.

The festival is running for the eighth consecutive year across Texas.

JMBLYA Austin will be Saturday, May 2 at Lot H of Circuit of the Americas with just one stage for all performers. The festival will start in Dallas Friday, May 1 at Fair Park and head to Houston on Sunday, May 3 at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium Parking Lot.

The festival reports the lineup will be announced in three rounds, starting with lesser-known artists and building up to the headliners.

Notable performers at past JMBLYA events have include Travis Scott, J. Cole, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Migos, Future, Post Malone, Young Thug, and Gunna, according to the release.

Tickets for the festival are available at JMBLYA.com. Parking will be complimentary at COTA.