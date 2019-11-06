Jimmy Fallon spotted on UT campus 2 days before ‘Tonight Show’ taping

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jimmy Fallon was spotted on the UT campus Tuesday, two days before his scheduled all-student show taping of the Tonight Show.

Pictures showed Fallon posing outside of the UT architecture school and students who were there told KXAN he was filming an introduction for Thursday’s taping.





In October, students were eligible to enter a lottery to win free tickets to the show taping at Bass Concert Hall, which is expected to have 2,500 students in attendance.

The show is expected to have celebrity guest and UT professor Matthew McConaughey, Chip and Joanna Gaines and music guest Gucci Mane.

The public can watch the UT Austin show on TV Thursday night on NBC after KXAN News at 10 p.m.