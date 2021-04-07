Jim Spencer to appear on Thursday’s episode of ‘Walker’

AUSTIN (KXAN) – There are some bad storms coming on Thursday’s episode of “Walker” on the CW Austin (KNVA). Thankfully, Jim Spencer is here to keep everyone weather aware.

Spencer and the CW Austin will make an appearance on this week’s episode at 7 p.m., playing a role he knows very well. After a 37-year career as a weathercaster and over 30 years at KXAN, Spencer was the obvious choice to play the weatherman role for the show that features Austin prominently.

Previously, Spencer was featured on NBC’s show “Friday Night Lights.” He won’t have to venture too far out of his comfort zone for this appearance.

“People still tell me they see my tornado warning for Dillon, Texas, on Friday Night Lights. It’s an accepted plot line if a show is in Texas, there’s going to be a tornado,” Spencer said Tuesday.

However, Spencer says he did get to add the news anchor role to his resume for “Walker” because the script called for him to read news stories in addition to reporting on the fictional storm.

Producers for “Walker” contacted KXAN management earlier this year, wanting to feature Austin’s CW affiliate and one of its on-air personalities in the episode, and decided Spencer would be perfect for the scene.

The CW Austin (KNVA) is operated by KXAN. KXAN produces newscasts at 9 p.m. each night on the CW Austin. On weeknights, the news is followed by a local sports program, “More Than the Score.” KXAN also produces a 2-hour weather and traffic show weekdays 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the CW Austin.

Spencer semi-retired after an award-winning career at KXAN at the end of February, but he continues to be part of KXAN’s First Warning Weather team.

He says he’s appreciative of the support he’s received from the community since his departure.

“I’m still taking it all in. It’s just a terrific experience to be honest,” Spencer said. “From the email to the posts to the snail mail, I’m still going through it all. It brings a smile to my face every day. What’s ahead for me is a blank slate and I’m really excited about it.”

“Walker” is the reimagined version of the show “Walker, Texas Ranger” which starred Chuck Norris in the 90s. This series stars actor Jared Padalecki, who is a native Texan and current Austinite.

Watch the promo above before you watch Thursday’s episode of “Walker” on the CW Austin at 7 p.m. Click here for channel listings.