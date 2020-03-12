Live Now
Jim Spencer, KXAN chief forecaster, honored for philanthropic work

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN chief forecaster Jim Spencer was honored Wednesday by the Greater Austin chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Spencer was named an “Outstanding Philanthropic Volunteer Fundraiser” by the group, part of their 2020 Philanthropy Day luncheon.

Spencer is heavily involved in community and charitable organizations. He co-hosted the Jerry Lewis Labor Day telethon for muscular dystrophy for 19 years, and he’s on the board of directors for Service Dogs, Inc. He’s on the community advisory board for the Helping Hand Home for Children, and he was named Langford Elementary School mentor of the year.

Spencer also is on the advisory council for the Travis County Coming of Age program, and he’s worked with ARC of the Capital Area. He has served as a court appointed special advocate for abused and neglected children in Travis County, and he represents KXAN in the Family Eldercare’s Summer Fan Drive.

Spencer was nominated for the award by the Center for Child Protection.

