AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several agencies responded Sunday to a collision between two jet skis on Decker Lake, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said the call for the crash, which involved 2 jet skis, 4 adults and 1 child, came in at 1:15 p.m.

According to officials, at least two people were injured as a result of the crash.

At 1:45 p.m., ATCEMS said one patient was still in the water but was with a rescue swimmer.

ATCEMS, Austin Fire Department and Travis County STAR Flight all responded to the incident.

