AUSTIN (KXAN) — A private jet company, JSX Inc., said it was cutting roughly half of its flights out of Austin, a spokesperson told KXAN Wednesday. The company pointed to “real estate constraints.”

JSX is a jet service that offers the perks of private air travel, according to its website.

Beginning Oct. 1, JSX said it would drop up to three flights a day between Austin and Dallas.

Austin (AUS) – Dallas (DAL): Previously three times a day

Previously three times a day Austin (AUS) – Las Vegas (LAS): Previously a few times a week

Previously a few times a week Austin (AUS) – Gunnison/Crested Butte (GUC): Previously a few times a week

The Austin (AUS) – Taos, New Mexico (TSM) route will continue as planned this fall and winter, the spokesperson said.

Read the full statement below:

JSX has reduced its service to/from Austin, effective October 1st, 2023. To clarify, JSX is not pulling out of the Austin market which remains one of our more popular regional hubs. Our seasonal flights to Taos, N.M. will continue as planned this fall and winter. We are actively working to resolve real estate constraints that are inhibiting our ability to serve the market sustainably and enable our growth and cater to our Customer demand. JSX remains committed to serving the Austin community and looks forward to resuming flights once a more sufficient place from which to operate is secured. JSX spokesperson

On Thursday, the spokesperson said the flight company would “look forward to resuming flights once a more sufficient place from which to operate is secured.”