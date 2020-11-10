‘Jeopardy!’ watch spot and Austin mainstay Donn’s Depot shares memories of Alex Trebek

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been 240 days since Donn’s Depot doors were last open to customers. Eight months of no drinks, no live music, no dancing, no familiar regulars meeting up after a long day at work.

Almost exactly one year prior to Donn’s closing its doors—at a time when the world was COVID-19-free—’Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek announced to the public he had been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

But like Donn’s Depot, Alex fought.

Taking the route of chemotherapy caused him to miss extended portions of time from hosting the gameshow. Alex eventually returned to ‘Jeopardy!’ in classic form, as if he’d never left—as if he wasn’t battling one of the deadliest forms of cancer.

Day after day, we watched Alex do what he’d done since 1984. He’s a staple in the television world. And like Donn’s—nobody wanted him to go.

If you’re not a patron of Donn’s Depot, you may not realize many customers and staffers there are ‘Jeopardy!’ enthusiasts, to put it mildly. It’s a major part of their day. If Jeopardy! is on, they’re watching it at Donn’s.

Trebek died on Nov. 8. He was 80 years old. Donn’s Depot is about half of that age, and its doors are still closed. Happy ‘Jeopardy!’ hour still happens there, though. Patrons and staffers gather and watch it in the parking lot. See? Enthusiasts.

Howard McPherson is one of those enthusiasts.

“‘Jeopardy!’ is going to stick around, but it’s never going to be the same,” he said.

McPherson explained how watchers were challenged to get the final question right, just by going off of the category. Lucky winners get a free drink.

Much like how Alex and ‘Jeopardy!’ fostered a community, McPherson says Donn’s has done the same.

“One of the greatest things about Donn’s is you become a part of the family here, and we all take care of each other,” he said.

Donn’s Depot just lost a mainstay. And they don’t want Austin to lose Donn’s Depot, too.

“We love this place; it’s special. It’s really special,” McPherson said.

We visited Donn’s Depot back in August. The business was more than five months into its shutdown. PPP loans and grants had come and gone. Money was running out. Owner Donn Adelman told us the bar’s regulars helped keep the place afloat by pledging $50 a month. A GoFundMe account had almost reached its goal. Nobody wanted it to go.