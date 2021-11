AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin has its first official mayoral candidate now that current Mayor Steve Adler has termed out.

Businesswoman Jennifer Virden says she’s running for the job next year.

If her name sounds familiar, that’s because she ran for Austin City Council last year. She also sued the City of Austin over election rules because she wanted to start fundraising earlier than one year before the election.

She lost the lawsuit but can begin fundraising now.