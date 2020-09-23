Jay Hartzell named 30th UT president after serving as interim since April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jay Hartzell is officially the 30th president of the University of Texas at Austin.

The UT Board of Regents unanimously confirmed Hartzell for the university’s top job Wednesday. He was appointed interim president since April following the departure of Greg Fenves. He was named the sole finalist for the job by the board in August.

Hartzell was the dean of the McCombs School of Business at UT before taking over the interim president role.

“Today, I’m humbled and honored that the members of the UT System Board of Regents have given me the honor of a lifetime, selecting me to serve as the next President of The University of Texas at Austin,” Hartzell said in a letter to the UT community.

“This is a dream come true for me, because it means that I get the chance to go to work with you and put all my energy into helping Longhorn Nation do what it does best — change the world,” he said.

The university held a media briefing with Hartzell at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the announcement. He answered questions on student COVID-19 testing and diversity.

COVID-19 testing

Back in August, the university had a goal to test up to 5,000 members of its community weekly for COVID-19. Hartzell said while it is far from testing that many people a week, the number more so represents that testing capacity they currently have.

In order to get students to take advantage of UT’s testing, Hartzell said they’ve moved some sites out into the community, including one held in West Campus about a week ago.

He said the school is “optimistic” testing numbers will go up overtime and probably won’t make COVID-19 testing a requirement for students.

As far as disciplining students who don’t adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, Hartzell said the university hasn’t suspended any students. It is trying to take a positive reinforcement approach to enforcing the rules.

He said the university has been communicating with the city regarding incidents that take place off campus.

Diversity at UT

Hartzell said the university is working hard to attract the best and brightest students, no matter their background. He said the learning environment and problem-solving is better when a diverse set of students are together: students who are both racially diverse and differ in skillsets.

Hartzell said student demographic data recently released by UT shows an all-time high number of undergraduate Black and Hispanic students enrolled. The data shows an undergraduate enrollment percentage of 5.5% for Black students and 26.1% for Hispanic students.

Additionally, the entering Class of 2024 has the highest representation of Black and Hispanic students than any other entering class, the data shows.

Hartzell said he wants to make sure the campus continues to be a welcoming place for everyone.

Football games

At the first UT home game, the stadium operated on capacity restrictions, and students who purchased a Big Ticket package were required to get tested for COVID-19 to receive a ticket.

Hartzell said the university doesn’t plan to change capacity restrictions or required testing for students right now, but adjustments could be made since the game is more than a week away.

The week of the first game, the university also announced plans to play “The Eyes of Texas” before and after the game. The school song has been the topic of discussion because of its connection to the Confederacy, and earlier this year, UT announced its plans to keep the song, but reimagine it.

Hartzell said the university is getting underway with those plans right now, and discussion could happen as soon as next week. He still wants to be able to tell the history of UT well but hopes to have the song become a “unifying force” on campus.