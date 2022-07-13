AUSTIN (KXAN) — Actor Jared Padalecki and executive producer of The CW’s “Walker” series is set to return for season three, but before filming, the production wants some help from the city to stay in Austin.

Austin City Council members could help decide the fate of production.

The Western crime drama is set to debut a new season this fall, the network confirmed in a news release. The first two seasons of the reimagined version of the show “Walker, Texas Ranger” were filmed around the Austin area.

“We shoot all around town. We have some scenes on South Congress, we have some scenes in north and south of the city, in Dripping Springs, in Driftwood, in Bastrop and Wimberly. We were in Pflugerville the other day,” Padalecki told KXAN in an interview before the show’s premiere in 2021.

Padalecki said they just wanted to showcase everything Texas has to offer, including the people. It’s part of the reason he wants to keep filming in the capital city.

Later this month, Austin City Council will meet to decide whether to give filming incentives to the show. The incentives would be made available through the Creative Content Incentive Program, according to a city memo. City council would need to give the green light to move forward with negotiations for an agreement with Eye Productions, Inc, the producer of “Walker.”

The project is also expected to dump millions into the state.

“If not for the incentives from the City and the State of Texas, Eye Productions would have to produce Season 3 in another location. Season 3 is expected to commence production in August 2022 upon receipt of incentive awards,” the memo said.

In 2020, city council voted to give $141,326 dollars in incentives to lure the show in.

This series stars Padalecki, who is a native Texan and current Austinite. KXAN’s Jim Spencer also made a cameo on the show during the the second season. Spencer played a weatherman.