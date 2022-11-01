AUSTIN (KXAN) — A team of Japanese researchers is in Austin this week to learn how the state handles foster care and adult cases of abuse.

They toured one of the offices Tuesday where staffers take in the first reports of abuse and neglect. The team is also getting a chance to learn how the state agency works with lawmakers.

State leaders said the tour is a win-win for both Japan and Texas.

“The similarities and differences could help us improve our programs here, and I hope ours can do the same for them,” said Angela Medina, APS director of Policy and Performance Management at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

One of the differences is Japan has a universal health care system for its elders.

This week’s tour was initially scheduled before the pandemic, but the onset of COVID-19 delayed the trip.