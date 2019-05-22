James Avery plans to open new $13M Cedar Park headquarters

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Avery Artisan Jewelry wants to open a second headquarters in Cedar Park. Pictured is a worker at the company's manufacturing center in Kerrville examining an emerald ring. (Carlos Javier Sanchez via San Antonio Business Journal)

AUSTIN (KXAN/ Austin Business Journal) — A jewelry chain with deep Texas roots plans to open up a second $13 million headquarters in Cedar Park.

James Avery Craftsman Inc. may receive more than half a million dollars in incentives for building the Cedar Park facility, which would employ more than 100 people, according to a report by the Austin Business Journal.

Cedar Park's Economic Development Corp. passed a resolution May 20 in favor of an economic development performance agreement with the company, though the city council will still have to vote on the incentives agreement. As part of the resolution, the new headquarters would have to be at least 35,000 square feet and support a total annualized payroll of nearly $4.9 million by 2025.

The Kerrville-based jewelry manufacturer has about 88 stores around the country, of which 80 are in the Lone Star State. The Cedar Park location, if allowed, will be at the northeast corner of Highway 183A frontage road and Scottsdale Drive.

