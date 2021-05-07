‘Jake made a name for himself’: UT, Austin community remembers Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The cause of University of Texas football player Jake Ehlinger’s death is still a mystery. The 20 year old was found dead in the West Campus area of Austin around noon Thursday.
Jake was the younger brother of Sam Ehlinger, the former Longhorns quarterback who was drafted last week by NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.
There’s still no new information surrounding Jake’s death as of Friday, but Austin Police does believe the circumstances of the death were not suspicious. UT Athletics also said Friday it is unable to release any additional information at this time.
With the news still fresh on the minds of many UT supporters, condolences have poured out from all over the community.
El Arroyo, a staple restaurant in Austin, changed its famous marquee sign to display Jake’s jersey numbers (48) on Friday.
DeMarvion Overshown, a fellow UT linebacker, wrote Twitter that Jake came in knowing that being the star quarterback’s little brother would be a title he could never get rid of.
Overshown went on to say Jake still made a name for himself as soon as he stepped foot on UT’s campus, with a smile held high and jokes that could make everyone laugh.
Jake and Sam Ehlinger both played football at Westlake High School before going to UT. KXAN spoke with Westlake Coach Todd Dodge, who has been keeping close contact with the Ehlinger family. Dodge said he talked with Sam 15 minutes after he heard the news of his brother’s passing.
“Jake was the linebacker version of Sam in our program. He was tough, physical, but oh so playful,” said Dodge. “We don’t know why. I guess we don’t have to know why, but we believe we know where Jake is now.”
Dodge said Jake got into the McCombs School of Business as a freshman. The interim dean of the school tweeted Thursday evening they are “heartbroken learning the news,” and this is a “terrible loss in our community.”