‘Jake made a name for himself’: UT, Austin community remembers Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The cause of University of Texas football player Jake Ehlinger’s death is still a mystery. The 20 year old was found dead in the West Campus area of Austin around noon Thursday.

Jake was the younger brother of Sam Ehlinger, the former Longhorns quarterback who was drafted last week by NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

El Arroyo honors Jake Ehlinger by displaying his jersey numbers on its famous marquee (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

There’s still no new information surrounding Jake’s death as of Friday, but Austin Police does believe the circumstances of the death were not suspicious. UT Athletics also said Friday it is unable to release any additional information at this time.

With the news still fresh on the minds of many UT supporters, condolences have poured out from all over the community.

El Arroyo, a staple restaurant in Austin, changed its famous marquee sign to display Jake’s jersey numbers (48) on Friday.

DeMarvion Overshown, a fellow UT linebacker, wrote Twitter that Jake came in knowing that being the star quarterback’s little brother would be a title he could never get rid of.

Forever in our hearts 48❤️ pic.twitter.com/s6ZtYl3Mmw — DeMarvion Overshown (@AGENT0__) May 7, 2021

Overshown went on to say Jake still made a name for himself as soon as he stepped foot on UT’s campus, with a smile held high and jokes that could make everyone laugh.

Jake and Sam Ehlinger both played football at Westlake High School before going to UT. KXAN spoke with Westlake Coach Todd Dodge, who has been keeping close contact with the Ehlinger family. Dodge said he talked with Sam 15 minutes after he heard the news of his brother’s passing.

“Jake was the linebacker version of Sam in our program. He was tough, physical, but oh so playful,” said Dodge. “We don’t know why. I guess we don’t have to know why, but we believe we know where Jake is now.”

Jake Ehlinger, left, with his brother Sam Ehlinger, right (Courtesy Texas Athletics)

FILE – In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J. Foster, right, tackle Kayvontay Dixon (16) during the first half of the Orange and White spring scrimmage college football game in Austin, Texas. Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead near campus Thursday, May 6, Austin police said. Officers found the 20-year-old Ehlinger after responding to a call at 12:18 p.m. Police did not detail how they found him but said the death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death was immediately released. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)

Dodge said Jake got into the McCombs School of Business as a freshman. The interim dean of the school tweeted Thursday evening they are “heartbroken learning the news,” and this is a “terrible loss in our community.”