Ivanka Trump, RNC chairs coming to Austin area Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Young supporters of President Donald Trump will gather for a “Youth Make America Great Again” meetup on Wednesday in Austin.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Co-Chair Tommy Hicks will speak at the event.

It’s happening at the Travis County Republican Party Headquarters on Vaught Ranch Road from noon to 1 p.m. It’s free to attend.

McDaniel and Hicks will also be at Georgetown Community Center on East Morrow Street for a MAGA meetup later that day. That event starts at 2:15 p.m.

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump will also be in the Austin area Wednesday. No details about her visit have been released.